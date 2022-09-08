New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Stock Price Down 4%

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) was down 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 3.30 and last traded at 3.32. Approximately 2,980 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 170,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.46.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of New Found Gold in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Found Gold in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of New Found Gold in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Cannell & Co. bought a new position in shares of New Found Gold in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of New Found Gold in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New Found Gold in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 22.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

