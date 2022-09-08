Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,967 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 711.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 337,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 156,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 42,733 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.02.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NWL. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.