Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWLGet Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.46-$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.21-$2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.56-$1.70 EPS.

NWL traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.19. The stock had a trading volume of 64,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.02.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWLGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 711.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 195.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

