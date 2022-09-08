News (NASDAQ:NWS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 10,583 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 448,390 shares.The stock last traded at $16.89 and had previously closed at $17.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut News from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th.

Get News alerts:

News Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.86.

News Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at News

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,733.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of News

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWS. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of News during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 310.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of News by 40.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of News by 128.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 11.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About News

(Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.