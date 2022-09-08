Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Shares Up 2%

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXYGet Rating) shares shot up 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.31 and last traded at $8.30. 1,329 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 25,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEXXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Nexi from €16.00 ($16.33) to €12.50 ($12.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nexi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Nexi from €12.50 ($12.76) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nexi in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nexi from €10.80 ($11.02) to €10.00 ($10.20) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

