NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Receives $7,036.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6,823.00.

NXGPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of NEXT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,100 ($85.79) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,280 ($87.97) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,025 ($96.97) to GBX 6,450 ($77.94) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,850 ($94.85) to GBX 6,200 ($74.92) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

NEXT Stock Performance

NXGPF stock opened at $78.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.65. NEXT has a 1 year low of $75.80 and a 1 year high of $115.00.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

