NFTPad Price Hits $0.0095 (NFTPAD)

NFTPad (NFTPAD) traded up 17.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One NFTPad coin can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. NFTPad has a market capitalization of $26,620.84 and $12,209.00 worth of NFTPad was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFTPad has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,031.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $633.44 or 0.03291260 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00859371 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00016441 BTC.

NFTPad Profile

NFTPad’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,800,000 coins. NFTPad’s official Twitter account is @nftpadofficial.

NFTPad Coin Trading

