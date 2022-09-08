NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.33-$7.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion. NICE also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.82-$1.92 EPS.

NICE Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NICE stock opened at $207.97 on Thursday. NICE has a 1 year low of $179.13 and a 1 year high of $319.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 62.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.05 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NICE

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NICE. Citigroup raised their price objective on NICE to $275.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $265.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of NICE by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,017,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 13.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 255,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after purchasing an additional 31,060 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in NICE by 163.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,973,000 after acquiring an additional 127,266 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in NICE by 48.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,626,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in NICE by 668.7% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 44,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 38,771 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NICE

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.