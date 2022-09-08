NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.33-$7.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion. NICE also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.82-$1.92 EPS.
NICE Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NICE stock opened at $207.97 on Thursday. NICE has a 1 year low of $179.13 and a 1 year high of $319.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 62.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.05 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of NICE by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,017,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 13.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 255,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after purchasing an additional 31,060 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in NICE by 163.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,973,000 after acquiring an additional 127,266 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in NICE by 48.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,626,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in NICE by 668.7% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 44,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 38,771 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.
