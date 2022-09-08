Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (ASX:NEC) Plans Final Dividend of $0.07

Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (ASX:NEC – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Nine Entertainment’s previous final dividend of $0.06.

Nine Entertainment Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew Lancaster acquired 20,000 shares of Nine Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.17 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of A$43,360.00 ($30,321.68). In other Nine Entertainment news, insider Andrew Lancaster acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.17 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,360.00 ($30,321.68). Also, insider Nicholas (Nick) Falloon bought 582,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.61 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of A$1,520,191.25 ($1,063,070.80).

Nine Entertainment Company Profile

Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Limited engages in the broadcasting and program production businesses across free to air television, video on demand, and metropolitan radio networks in Australia. It operates through Broadcasting, Digital and Publishing, Domain Group, and Stan segments. The company provides television services under the brands, including Channel 9, 9Gem, 9Go!, 9Life, and 9Rush; video on demand platform under 9Now brand; radio stations under 2GB, 3AW, 4BC, 6PR, 2UE, 4BH, 6GT, Magic1278 brands; and publishes newspapers, news-inserted magazines, and events, as well as nine.com.au, a site of news, lifestyle, sport, and entertainment content.

