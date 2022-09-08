NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.93

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (TSE:NB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.93 and traded as low as C$0.93. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at C$1.01, with a volume of 185,618 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.40 price objective on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

The firm has a market cap of C$300.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

