NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.29.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NiSource to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Trading of NiSource

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 8,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $30.44 on Thursday. NiSource has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.38.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

