Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.13-$9.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.56 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $270.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $232.15. The stock had a trading volume of 180,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,747. Nordson has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.29 and its 200-day moving average is $219.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nordson will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Nordson by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Nordson by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Nordson by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

