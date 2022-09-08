Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $31.31 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 3.8% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $31,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,022.7% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,134. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.61. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

