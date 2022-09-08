Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
NQP opened at $11.83 on Thursday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $15.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.58.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
