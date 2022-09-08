Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

NQP opened at $11.83 on Thursday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $15.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 57.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 82,877 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 52.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 29,629 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $303,000.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

