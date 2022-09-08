Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on October 3rd

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NIM opened at $9.31 on Thursday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund ( NYSE:NIM Get Rating ) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.57% of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

