NV Gold (CVE:NVX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 111133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
NV Gold Trading Up 7.7 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$5.60 million and a PE ratio of -1.17.
About NV Gold
NV Gold Corporation, a junior exploration company, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database.
See Also
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
- Take Advantage Of The Lithium Crunch With These Stocks
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
Receive News & Ratings for NV Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.