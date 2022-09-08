Observer (OBSR) Market Cap Tops $7.79 Million

Observer (OBSR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Observer has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. Observer has a market cap of $7.79 million and $23,422.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Observer coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005209 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,202.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005356 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005209 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00038282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00134884 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022915 BTC.

Observer Profile

Observer (CRYPTO:OBSR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,587,080,871 coins. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR.

Observer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

