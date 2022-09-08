Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,385,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.88% of Occidental Petroleum worth $5,781,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,673,196 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.27 per share, for a total transaction of $313,557,542.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,835,588 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,142,948.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,673,196 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.27 per share, for a total transaction of $313,557,542.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,835,588 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,142,948.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 32,717,757 shares of company stock worth $1,883,198,604. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $65.43 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The company has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.37.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

