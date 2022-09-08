OG Fan Token (OG) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. OG Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $7.75 million and $4.17 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OG Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.08 or 0.00031469 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, OG Fan Token has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.
- Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00049401 BTC.
- SafePal (SFP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001949 BTC.
- Prosper (PROS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003766 BTC.
- Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- ProSwap (PROS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000404 BTC.
OG Fan Token Profile
OG Fan Token is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. OG Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OG Fan Token is www.socios.com/og.
Buying and Selling OG Fan Token
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OG Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OG Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for OG Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OG Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.