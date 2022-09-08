OIN Finance Hits Market Cap of $622,978.53 (OIN)

OIN Finance (OIN) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. OIN Finance has a market capitalization of $622,978.53 and approximately $11,927.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OIN Finance has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One OIN Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance. The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance.

OIN Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

