Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.73–$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.81 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion. Okta also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.25–$0.24 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Okta from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Okta from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Okta from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.80.

OKTA stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.25. 80,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,330,571. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $58.12 and a fifty-two week high of $272.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.86.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $320,279.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at $917,575.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,180.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $320,279.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,575.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,786 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 10.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

