Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $19.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Olaplex traded as low as $11.71 and last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 45185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

OLPX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their target price on Olaplex from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen cut their target price on Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Olaplex from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Olaplex from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olaplex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.42.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLPX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter worth about $792,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter worth about $7,725,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter worth about $15,595,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.88.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Olaplex had a return on equity of 59.00% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.34 million. On average, analysts forecast that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olaplex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.