Oliver White Buys 129,870 Shares of Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) Stock

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Rating) insider Oliver White purchased 129,870 shares of Funding Circle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £50,649.30 ($61,200.22).

Oliver White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 16th, Oliver White bought 3,005 shares of Funding Circle stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £1,803 ($2,178.59).

Shares of FCH stock traded up GBX 0.65 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 37 ($0.45). 1,417,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,413. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 42.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 59.11. The stock has a market cap of £133.68 million and a PE ratio of 259.64. Funding Circle Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 29.68 ($0.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 169.80 ($2.05). The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on shares of Funding Circle in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small and medium enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

