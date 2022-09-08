Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.39-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $426.00 million-$434.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $438.98 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.74-$1.79 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 1.1 %

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.51. 806,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,979. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.31. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $75.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on OLLI shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,539.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 98.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 36.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $491,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

