Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.49

Shares of Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.49 and last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 141116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

Olympus Stock Up 28.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Olympus had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Olympus Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olympus Company Profile

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, endoscopy system, and repair services.

