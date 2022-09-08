Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.41

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.41 and traded as low as $1.15. Onconova Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 59,294 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Onconova Therapeutics Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39.
Institutional Trading of Onconova Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 188,116 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares during the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Onconova Therapeutics
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.