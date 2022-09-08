Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.41

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.41 and traded as low as $1.15. Onconova Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 59,294 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Onconova Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39.

Institutional Trading of Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.81% and a negative net margin of 6,797.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 188,116 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares during the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

