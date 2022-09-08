ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-$4.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.42.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE OKE traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $61.29. The stock had a trading volume of 18,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,381. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $51.70 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 540.8% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in ONEOK by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in ONEOK by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

