OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Gap Down to $38.25

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.25, but opened at $36.72. OneWater Marine shares last traded at $36.51, with a volume of 248 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, OneWater Marine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

OneWater Marine Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $554.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average of $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

See Also

