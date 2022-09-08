Ontology (ONT) Market Capitalization Reaches $202.53 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $202.53 million and $13.89 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00098767 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00031744 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00022944 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00265242 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00026624 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn | Reddit | Github | Medium”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

