Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.00 million-$56.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.78 million. Ooma also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.45-$0.49 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Ooma to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JMP Securities lowered Ooma from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Ooma to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Ooma Stock Performance

Shares of OOMA stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.92. 186,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,357. Ooma has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -416.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ooma

About Ooma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 96.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 44,643 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ooma in the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Ooma in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Ooma by 50.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ooma by 351.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 71,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 55,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

Featured Stories

