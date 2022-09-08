Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.00 million-$56.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.78 million. Ooma also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.45-$0.49 EPS.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Ooma to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JMP Securities lowered Ooma from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Ooma to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.
Shares of OOMA stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.92. 186,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,357. Ooma has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -416.67 and a beta of 0.69.
Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.
