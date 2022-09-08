Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.14.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Cowen lowered their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock opened at $74.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.80 and a 200-day moving average of $74.91.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

