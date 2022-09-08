Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 9,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 68,549 shares.The stock last traded at $40.76 and had previously closed at $39.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on Origin Bancorp to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 31.83%. The firm had revenue of $73.72 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OBNK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,157,000 after buying an additional 348,545 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,118,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,883,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,634,000 after purchasing an additional 210,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 532,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,680,000 after purchasing an additional 87,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 65,751 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Origin Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Further Reading

