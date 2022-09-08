Origin Sport Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.19 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 8th. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $2.19 million and $548,988.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00050716 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000205 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003321 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io.

Origin Sport Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

