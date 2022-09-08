OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.02-$6.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded OSI Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on OSI Systems to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $78.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.22. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $76.09 and a 52 week high of $103.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.88 and its 200-day moving average is $85.18.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.40 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $143,042.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,864.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $143,042.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,864.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 11,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $1,012,792.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,576,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

