Oxygen (OXY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $361,744.00

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for about $0.0511 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and $361,744.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00008395 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,996 coins and its circulating supply is 36,436,523 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol.

Oxygen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

