P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Boosts Stake in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA – Get Rating) by 1,851.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299,995 shares during the quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned about 0.92% of Gores Technology Partners worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Gores Technology Partners by 500.0% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $3,187,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $3,473,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gores Technology Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTPA remained flat at $9.82 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 363,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,564. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79.

Gores Technology Partners Profile

Gores Technology Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology business in the consumer internet, enterprise software, fintech, digital health, proptech, gaming, agtech, and logistics industries.

