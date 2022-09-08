P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP raised its position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,952 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned 0.77% of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JUGG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $6,832,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,843,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $984,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $976,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 5.3% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 985,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 49,539 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of JUGG stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.79. 11,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,643. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Company Profile

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on wireless communications and related technology/product/service businesses.

