P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Invests $4.20 Million in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 429,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,199,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NightDragon Acquisition by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,537,000 after buying an additional 237,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of NightDragon Acquisition by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,256,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,253,000 after buying an additional 150,421 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NightDragon Acquisition by 1,008.1% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 671,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after buying an additional 610,688 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,637,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $975,000. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NightDragon Acquisition alerts:

NightDragon Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NDAC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 71,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,055. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

About NightDragon Acquisition

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of cybersecurity, safety, security, and privacy sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NightDragon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightDragon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.