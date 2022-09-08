P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,195,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,862,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned 15.94% of Ahren Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AHRN. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ahren Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Ahren Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ahren Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Ahren Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Ahren Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $903,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHRN traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,999. Ahren Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93.

Ahren Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.

