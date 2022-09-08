P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 295,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,310,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Valvoline by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Valvoline by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 111,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,270,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,943,000 after purchasing an additional 443,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VVV traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.67. The company had a trading volume of 13,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,709. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.34. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $26.69 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Valvoline Dividend Announcement

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.00 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 202.75% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 20.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $194,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

