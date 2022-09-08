P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Reduces Position in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP decreased its stake in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 219,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,680 shares during the quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s holdings in EJF Acquisition were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EJFA. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth $49,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,415,000. Finally, Advent Capital Management DE acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

EJF Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of EJFA stock remained flat at $5.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,240. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22.

EJF Acquisition Company Profile

EJF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

