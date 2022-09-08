P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Takes Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 470,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,020,000. Cerner makes up about 2.1% of P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

Shares of CERN remained flat at $94.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,997,693. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $95.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.26.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

