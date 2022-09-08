PAC Protocol (PAC) Hits One Day Volume of $47,653.00

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. PAC Protocol has a market cap of $5.09 million and approximately $47,653.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002044 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About PAC Protocol

PAC Protocol (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 17,128,424,163 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial.

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

