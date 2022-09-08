Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.40-$9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.85 billion-$6.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.74 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.03-$2.06 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $7.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $547.25. 996,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,508. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $518.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $534.89. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $421.55 and a 52-week high of $640.90.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of Palo Alto Networks are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 13th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $635.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $650.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total transaction of $134,400.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,503.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total transaction of $6,019,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 684,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,245,022.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total value of $134,400.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,503.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,841 shares of company stock valued at $416,689,390. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.