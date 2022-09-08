Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.74

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.74 and last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 439263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Panasonic Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.85.

Get Panasonic alerts:

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter. Panasonic had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Panasonic Holdings Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions segments. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.