PancakeSwap Price Up 4% Over Last 7 Days (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for $4.07 or 0.00021178 BTC on exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $578.88 million and approximately $35.27 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,211.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00038379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00135010 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022904 BTC.

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

PancakeSwap (CRYPTO:CAKE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 328,336,226 coins and its circulating supply is 142,274,705 coins. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars.

