Pantos Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $30.74 Million (PAN)

Pantos (PAN) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. Pantos has a market capitalization of $30.74 million and approximately $19,892.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pantos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0632 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pantos has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 996.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $632.57 or 0.03289895 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.31 or 0.00859743 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00016452 BTC.

Pantos Profile

Pantos’ launch date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,161,689 coins. Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos. The official website for Pantos is pantos.io. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pantos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

