Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Position Boosted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH stock opened at $273.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

