Parkit Enterprise (OTCMKTS:PKTEF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Parkit Enterprise Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKTEF) fell 2.9% on Tuesday. The stock traded as low as 0.74 and last traded at 0.74. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 9,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.76.

The company has a 50 day moving average of 0.75.

About Parkit Enterprise

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

