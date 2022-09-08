Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.14. 290,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,937,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

